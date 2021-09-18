Short Interest in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Expands By 87.4%

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a growth of 87.4% from the August 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of TEF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Telefónica has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Telefónica had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. On average, analysts expect that Telefónica will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 347,032.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,466 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 347.3% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,017,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773,751 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,706,000 after acquiring an additional 620,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Telefónica by 308.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after acquiring an additional 570,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

