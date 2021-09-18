Short Interest in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Drops By 52.7%

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the August 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE TLGA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 84,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640. TLG Acquisition One has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLGA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TLG Acquisition One by 5,883.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 598,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 588,303 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One during the first quarter worth $5,728,000. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the first quarter valued at $2,533,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in TLG Acquisition One in the second quarter valued at $967,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the second quarter worth about $201,000. 47.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

