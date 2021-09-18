Short Interest in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Decreases By 55.3%

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the August 15th total of 187,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the second quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 1,570.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 75.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 79.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Logistics in the first quarter worth $49,000. 24.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $19.55 on Friday. Universal Logistics has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.27 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.52.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $422.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

