Short Interest in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Decreases By 59.7%

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the August 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ESPO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.22. The company had a trading volume of 43,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,608. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after purchasing an additional 186,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,600,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,636,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,288,000.

