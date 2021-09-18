Short Interest in VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Decreases By 55.6%

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VTEQ opened at $0.12 on Friday. VeriTeQ has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.

VeriTeQ Company Profile

VeriTeQ Corp. operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Brace Shop, LLC. The Brace Shop was founded in 1995 and operates as an online orthopedic brace store. since its inception, the Brace Shop has provided braces and other extremity products to help people live fulfilling, active lives at any age.

