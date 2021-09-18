Short Interest in VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Decreases By 55.6%

VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VTEQ opened at $0.12 on Friday. VeriTeQ has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.
VeriTeQ Company Profile
