Short Interest in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Decreases By 54.9%

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.32. 76,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,621. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
See Also: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.