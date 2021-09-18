Short Interest in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Decreases By 54.9%

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 148,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.32. 76,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,621. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,045,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,183,000 after purchasing an additional 393,339 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,180,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after buying an additional 71,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,732,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after buying an additional 433,858 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,612,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after buying an additional 60,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 52,812 shares during the period.

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

