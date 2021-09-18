Short Interest in Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Increases By 94.0%

Warehouses De Pauw NV (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a growth of 94.0% from the August 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WDPSF opened at $46.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47. Warehouses De Pauw has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

WDPSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Warehouses De Pauw in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Warehouses De Pauw from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Warehouses De Pauw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

WDP develops and invests in logistics property (warehouses and offices). WDP's property portfolio amounts to more than 5 million mÂ². This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over around 250 sites at prime logistics locations for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.

