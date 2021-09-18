Short Interest in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Declines By 41.0%

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the August 15th total of 67,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 551,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of X Financial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of X Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of X Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of X Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of X Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X Financial stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.80. The stock had a trading volume of 176,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,749. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $258.49 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.83. X Financial has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.41 million for the quarter. X Financial had a negative net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.34%.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

