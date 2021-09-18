Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLGN shares. Longbow Research started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $39.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.77. Silgan has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Silgan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,283,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Silgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Silgan by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Silgan by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,629,000 after buying an additional 201,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

