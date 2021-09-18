Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.98 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77. Silgan has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silgan by 40.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter worth $1,200,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,544,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,099,000 after buying an additional 77,545 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 99,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

