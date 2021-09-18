Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Short Interest Up 83.3% in August

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SVBL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 23,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Silver Bull Resources has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Sierra Mojada project located in Mexico. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.