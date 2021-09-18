Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Hits Market Capitalization of $98,478.21

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a market cap of $98,478.21 and $5.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00021638 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001398 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,033,776 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Simple Software Solutions is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

