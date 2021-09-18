Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) Short Interest Update

Simply, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIMP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SIMP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,612. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.06. Simply has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

Simply (OTCMKTS:SIMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.02 million for the quarter.

Simply, Inc focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller), and AAR Mono-Brand programs.

