Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastern Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

EBC opened at $19.01 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.00.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $150.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

