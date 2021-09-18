Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,171 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in V.F. by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,209 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.2% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 139,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,138,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth $218,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 59,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

VFC stock opened at $69.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

