Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in LHC Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 69.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LHC Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LHC Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,923 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.25.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $168.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.94 and its 200 day moving average is $195.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $164.50 and a one year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.