Skycoin (SKY) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Skycoin has a market cap of $27.31 million and $789,040.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00072791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00123284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00175140 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,446.87 or 0.07119436 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,398.81 or 0.99966824 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.33 or 0.00847535 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

