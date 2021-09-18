SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) to report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SmartFinancial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.13. SmartFinancial posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SmartFinancial.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $32.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMBK. Stephens upped their price target on SmartFinancial from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 80,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,047. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.76. The company has a market capitalization of $381.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 432,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 85.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

