Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Insider Eugene Farrell Sells 10,000 Shares

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $739,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eugene Farrell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $720,700.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $730,800.00.

NYSE SMAR opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.24. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

