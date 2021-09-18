Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Short Interest Update

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the August 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group stock traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $56.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,619. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $60.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.45. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMFKY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cheuvreux raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.