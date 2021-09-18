Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen Sells 15,773 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,116,728.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $937,772.50.

On Thursday, July 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $250,577.74.

SNAP opened at $74.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. The company has a market capitalization of $118.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.59 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Snap from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Snap by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

