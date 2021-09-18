Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles Sells 1,993 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Director Joanna Coles sold 1,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $142,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joanna Coles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Friday, August 13th, Joanna Coles sold 1,792 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $134,919.68.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total value of $121,768.11.

NYSE SNAP opened at $74.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.08. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.06 and a twelve month high of $80.85.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 7.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Snap by 50.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in Snap by 30.3% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 3.6% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price objective on Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.77.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.