Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Insider Sells $31,497,767.42 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 98,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.81, for a total value of $31,497,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Benoit Dageville sold 49,092 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total transaction of $14,874,385.08.

On Friday, August 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 85,909 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.08, for a total value of $24,748,664.72.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $10,070,225.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total value of $18,533,444.84.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $322.80 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.09. The stock has a market cap of $97.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.84.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities raised their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 132.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 31,972 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 175.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 115.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $2,529,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

