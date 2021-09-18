SnowSwap (SNOW) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $9,661.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $5.24 or 0.00010852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00072444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00121690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00174775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.25 or 0.07182903 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,189.87 or 0.99889857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.44 or 0.00848707 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002637 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.