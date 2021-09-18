Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.68. 10,877 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 46,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLAC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,193,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

