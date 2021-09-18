SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

SOFT stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. SofTech has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

SofTech Company Profile

SofTech, Inc engages in the development, marketing, distribution, and support of computer aided design, product data management, and collaboration computer solutions. It offers software technology for Computer Aided Design which includes CADRA product offering and Product Data Management; collaboration technologies which consists of ProductCenter offering; and technology platform which allows for data exchange between third party technology called Connector offering.

