SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SofTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOFT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
SOFT stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. SofTech has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.
SofTech Company Profile
Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for SofTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SofTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.