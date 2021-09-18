Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 261.0 days.

SEYMF remained flat at $$19.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 792. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.29. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEYMF shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.20 target price for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.