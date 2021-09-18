Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.380-$-0.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $456 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

CXM stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.01. 984,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,247. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.42. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Several research firms have commented on CXM. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sprinklr in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.97.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal purchased 1,073,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,179,696.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

