SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $149.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.43. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $70.15 and a 12-month high of $150.34.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $94.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.25 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 95,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,509,000 after acquiring an additional 80,670 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

