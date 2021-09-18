SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. SPX FLOW has a 1 year low of $40.96 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPX FLOW stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,238 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of SPX FLOW worth $16,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

