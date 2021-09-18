SSE (LON:SSE) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,681.00

SSE plc (LON:SSE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,681 ($21.96) and last traded at GBX 1,677.29 ($21.91), with a volume of 154947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,650.50 ($21.56).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SSE to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut SSE to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,611.29 ($21.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,584.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,518.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.49.

In other news, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total transaction of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

