Stafi (FIS) Market Capitalization Tops $19.58 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. Stafi has a market cap of $19.58 million and $60.34 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stafi has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for $1.75 or 0.00003642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.12 or 0.00144274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.31 or 0.00505736 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00042717 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00013003 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Stafi Profile

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . The official message board for Stafi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stafi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stafi using one of the exchanges listed above.

