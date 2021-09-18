State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $16,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 413,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100,794 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Masimo by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,816,000 after buying an additional 25,470 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.60.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $274.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.06. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $287.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

