State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $17.55 Million Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $17,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at $575,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 19.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 14,875 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $1,481,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

HSIC opened at $77.47 on Friday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average is $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

