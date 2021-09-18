State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.24 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in UDR were worth $19,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,800,000 after buying an additional 35,410 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UDR. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In other UDR news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $277,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,450. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,063.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $56.31.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

