State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $15,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 15.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 187,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,319,000 after purchasing an additional 24,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 206.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the period. Miura Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 40.7% in the first quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIO opened at $788.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $755.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $656.16. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $490.73 and a 12-month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

