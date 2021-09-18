State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,800 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Howmet Aerospace worth $16,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.93. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $36.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average is $32.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

