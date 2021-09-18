Stellar Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.57 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $7.57 billion and approximately $415.23 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stellar has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00070711 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00140800 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00071635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00119301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00173663 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013221 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.50 or 0.00505244 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,792 coins and its circulating supply is 23,730,654,277 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

