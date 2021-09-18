Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $249,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Sterling Bancorp by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $22.31 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

