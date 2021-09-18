Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake Sells 38,409 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $1,144,512.98.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,326,727.20.

On Monday, August 16th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,372,014.54.

On Friday, July 16th, Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $2,585,292.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.64 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.64.

SFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 22.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,803 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Stitch Fix by 49.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,227 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,692,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after purchasing an additional 924,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $956,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

