STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

STMicroelectronics has decreased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years.

NYSE STM opened at $45.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.95. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STMicroelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of STMicroelectronics worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

