StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 11th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $22.01 on Friday. StoneCastle Financial has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $144.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.19.

In other news, Director Karen Reidy purchased 11,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $249,177.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 13,267 shares of company stock worth $288,018. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

