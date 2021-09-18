Substratum (SUB) Trading Up 1.2% This Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $1,832.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058605 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00130792 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013180 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00046729 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.