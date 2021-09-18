Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Short Interest Down 37.3% in August

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a drop of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 448,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNPUF remained flat at $$16.45 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

