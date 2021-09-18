Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,042 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:INDA traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,088,946 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14.

