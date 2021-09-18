Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $568,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

Shares of TMO traded up $36.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $596.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,658. The firm has a market cap of $234.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.80 and a 12 month high of $609.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $545.24 and a 200 day moving average of $495.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

