Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $222.48. 39,643,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,407,910. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.34 and a 200 day moving average of $223.40.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

