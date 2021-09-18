Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $459.51. 3,409,181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,515. The stock has a market cap of $203.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $469.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $441.91 and its 200 day moving average is $394.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.