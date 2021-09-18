Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar Sells 5,725 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 5,725 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $102,649.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 2,598 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $57,156.00.

Shares of SUMO opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUMO. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

