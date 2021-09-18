Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.30 million-$61.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.05 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.520-$-0.510 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on SUMO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.54. 6,281,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,754. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -15.58. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $15.80 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $35,499.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 100,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $2,186,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,553 shares of company stock valued at $5,181,808. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

